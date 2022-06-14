Raymond P. Turgeon, 90, of Biddeford, lifelong resident, passed away with his loving family by his side at home on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

He was born in Biddeford on April 14, 1932, a son of Charles and Leda (Beaulieu) Turgeon. He was educated from St. Mary’s School.

Ray was from the generation of hard work. After school, he worked with his grandfather in the family’s vegetable garden. This started some of his lifelong interests, gardening, nature and being outside. He also worked with his father in their family business, Charles R. Turgeon & Sons, carpentry business. Later on, he continued as a self-employed carpenter, working until March of this year.

Another of Ray’s pastimes was going to antique stores with his wife Dorothy. They enjoyed this time together throughout the years. He also cherished animals; this ranged from his cats to feeding all the wild animals at the family homestead.

He was predeceased by one brother Normand Turgeon.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy (St. Onge) Turgeon, three children, Sandra Allison, Jackie Unsworth and her husband David and Catherine Lambert. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Jessica, Jennifer, Samantha, Michael, Krista, Timothy, Darlena, Lenny, Raymond, and Joseph, one sister Rachel Dube and her daughter Karen, several nieces and nephews.

Services are private.

