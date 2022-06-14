Portland voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved the school district’s proposed $133.1 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

The budget includes a 4.1 percent increase in the school portion of the tax rate. The school tax rate taken alongside the city tax rate increase of 5.5 percent will result in an increase of 4.8 percent increase in the total tax rate. That will mean a $226 increase in property taxes on a $365,000 home.

The budget passed with 75.6 percent, or 6,662 voters, in favor of adoption and 24.4 percent, or 2,154 voters, opposed.

The budget includes money for increased salaries and benefits and to pay for increased costs due to inflation. It also includes funding to support Portland Adult Education, school libraries and to expand the district’s pre-K program.

“We are deeply grateful to Portland voters for approving our school budget for the 2022-2023 school year. We have worked hard over the past six months to bring forward a responsible budget that balances the needs of the district and the economic realities we are all facing,” Superintendent Xavier Botana said in a written statement Tuesday. “I am so proud to live in a community that consistently shows that it believes in the importance and value of public education.”

