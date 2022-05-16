The Portland City Council voted to advance a $133.1 million school budget to voters Monday night after rejecting a proposal from the finance committee that sought to decrease the school budget’s impact on the city tax rate.

The board voted 6-2 to pass the budget, which now will go to referendum on June 14. Councilors Mark Dion and Tae Chong opposed the school budget, which came to a vote after Councilor Roberto Rodriguez made a motion to restore the school board’s proposed budget following earlier efforts to reduce school spending.

“I think it’s important that when we hear teachers, when we hear staff, when we hear the superintendent, when we talk to students ourselves, that when we hear of their experiences and the challenges they have, that gives us a lot more insight than just numbers,” Rodriguez said. “I would caution us against that line of conversation and to hear the experts as they’re explaining to us the needs the schools have.”

The $133.1 million budget approved by the school board and council includes a 4.1 percent increase in the school side of the tax rate that, when taken in conjunction with a proposed city tax rate increase of 5.5 percent, would result in a 4.8 percent, or 62 cent, increase in the tax rate. That would mean an increase of $266 in property taxes on a $365,000 home.

However, the city is still working to resolve a $2 million budget gap in Interim City Manager Danielle West’s proposed $269 million general fund budget. If that $2 million is to come from property taxes, it would result in a 5.9 percent, rather than a 4.8 percent, overall tax rate increase.

Mayor Kate Snyder, who earlier in Monday’s meeting had proposed adding $250,000 back into the school budget from a finance committee recommendation for a $1 million reduction, joined Dion and Chong in voting against Rodriguez’s amendment, though she said she ultimately voted for the school budget since it was the will of the council.

Advertisement

Snyder said it had been her intent to encourage the school district to look at replacing taxpayer dollars with federal pandemic relief funds and that without a reduction in money to be raised by local property tax dollars on the school side there will be “very hard choices” in the city budget.

She said she will be looking at other ways – such as cuts to the budget, federal funds or fee increases – in order to not resolve the $2 million gap through property taxes. “That’s what I would be pursuing,” Snyder said. “Close to 6 percent feels like a lot to pass along in these times.”

Dion, who chairs the finance committee, said he and the rest of the finance committee thought the school budget was reasonable and supported the goals of the school budget. “My only point of contention on the budget is the revenue issue,” Dion said. “It’s not the expenditures. I want to be clear about that. I believed in our original report to the council in so far as I thought the board of education could and should explore the possibility of underwriting some of the costs associated with that budget through the use of federal dollars.”

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Portland school board approves $133.1 million budget for next year

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: