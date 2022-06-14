BASEBALL

Jack Conley and Logan O’Hoppe hit home runs Tuesday night as the Reading Fightin’ Phils sent the Portland Sea Dogs to their seventh straight loss, 2-0 in an Eastern League game at Reading, Pennsylvania.

Conley homered in the second and O’Hoppe in the fourth off Sea Dogs starter Chris Murphy (2-6). Murphy pitched six innings, allowing five hits and two runs. He walked one and struck out three.

Five pitchers combined for the shutout, allowing five hits. Mike Adams (4-0), who relieved starter Noah Skirrow to start the fifth, got the win, pitching one inning.

Portland’s Pedro Castellanos extended his on-base streak to 16 games with an eighth-inning single.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is recovering from surgery on his right patella tendon after being hampered by knee inflammation this past season.

The Hawks announced Bogdanovic is expected to make a full recovery before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Bogdanovic missed 19 games this past season and a sore knee forced him to sit out Atlanta’s final playoff game, a loss to Miami that clinched the Heat’s 4-1 victory in the opening-round series.

WNBA: Rookie Shakira Austin had 16 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double, Ariel Atkins added 13 points and the host Washington Mystics beat the Phoenix Mercury 83-65.

Washington was coming off a 99-90 overtime loss against Phoenix on Sunday. This time the Mystics sealed it by ending the game on a 9-0 run as the Mercury went scoreless over the final 4:15.

Alysha Clark added 11 points and Elizabeth Williams scored 10 for Washington (10-6) Elena Delle Donne, who missed the past two games due to back issues, scored all seven of her points in the first half. .

Diamond DeShields had 21 points and eight rebounds and Tina Charles added 19 points for Phoenix (5-9), which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

COLLEGES

BASKETBALL: Wisconsin men’s and women’s basketball will play a doubleheader on Nov. 11 at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The doubleheader at American Family Field will start with Wisconsin women’s team facing Kansas State. Then, the Badgers’ men’s team will take on Stanford.

The event, billed as the “Brew City Battle,” will mark the first time basketball games will be played in the stadium, which opened in 2001.

• Kentucky women’s basketball assistant Gail Goestenkors has retired from on-court coaching but will remain on Kyra Elzy’s staff until her replacement is hired.

Elzy said a national search will begin immediately to replace the Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer, who is expected to stay with the program in an off-court support role.

UCONN: UConn’s athletic department self-reported 15 minor NCAA violations in 2021, including a women’s basketball player accepting cash from fans.

The violations were first reported by Hearst Connecticut Media, which obtained details of them through a Freedom of Information Act request.

They included four violations by the women’s basketball program, three by the football program, and one each in men’s soccer, baseball, softball, field hockey and women’s tennis. The athletic training department and the compliance department also were cited.

All 15 violations were considered to be Level III “breach of conduct” violations by the university, the least serious category of NCAA violation.

They included a women’s basketball player accepting $40 from fans via CashApp for her birthday. The self-imposed penalty had the player, whose identity was withheld, declared ineligible until she paid the $40 to a charity.

Other violations ranged from players participating in offseason sanctioned leagues before receiving written consent to the department improperly tagging a recruit in a Tweet. The department also failed to list a student-athlete’s name to the transfer portal within two business days of student requesting a transfer.

Penalties most often included education for those involved and athletes being ruled ineligible until the violation was was rectified.

SOCCER

FRENCH LEAGUE: American defender Kobi Henry transferred to Reims in the French League from second-tier Orange County of the United Soccer League’s League Championship.

The 18-year-old from Lakeland, Florida, made his debut for Orange County on Aug. 22, 2020, against LA Galaxy II.

He attended U.S. national team camp in December but did not appear in a game.

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool has taken another of Portuguese soccer’s best players to strengthen its forward line, with Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez completing his move to Anfield from Benfica for an initial fee of $78 million.

Nunez’s arrival comes six months after Colombia winger Luis Diaz joined from Porto, Benfica’s big rival, and had an instant impact at Liverpool in the second half of last season.

Nunez is expected to become Liverpool’s starting striker as a replacement for Sadio Mane, who has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

