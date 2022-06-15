This is meant for the kids in school living in fear. As a grandfather with 17 grandkids, many of them in school, I can empathize with your fear. But let me tell you what real fear feels like for politicians.

Real fear, for Republican office holders, is not being reelected. If they say that Joe Biden was legitimately elected president, the wrath of the other Republicans will descend on them. That’s real fear.

If they suggest the gun laws need changing, they are asking for Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump Jr. to come screaming at them. Scary.

So, we all are being naïve in thinking your fear outweighs their fear.

But if your parents are Republican, ask them their views on gun law changes. Or ask if they think Joe Biden was fairly elected. If they don’t think Biden was really elected or gun laws should not be changed, they are part of the problem and helping those Republicans to stay in office.

Want a name of a Maine person who’s really scared? Bruce Poloquin. If he admits that Biden won, he risks losing the support of thousands of believers in Trump’s “Big Lie” and not getting elected in the 2nd District. Now kids, for Bruce, that’s real fear.

Bud Stiker

Yarmouth

