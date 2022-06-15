Recognition

Dr. David Kerr, who has practiced in Portland for more than 30 years, has been recognized by the Maine Dental Association with inclusion on its Honor Wall, which highlights “those who have given extraordinary service to the Maine Dental Association.”

Madison Gray, who is the Portland branch manager at University Credit Union, has earned the Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor designation.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Gia Drew has been named executive director of EqualityMaine, Maine’s oldest and largest lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender political advocacy organization. Drew, a former educator and athletic coach, has served as program director since 2016.

Janet Marstine of Yarmouth and Patricia Richardson of Cundy’s Harbor joined the Augusta-based First Amendment Museum Board of Directors.

Nacole Palmer has been named the new executive director of Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ. Palmer co-founded and leads Zenith Ensemble, a professional ensemble based in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, and is an oratorio and concert singer. Sophie Bray will be FOKO’s new administrator after working at the Portland Museum of Art.

Ryan FitzGerald of South Portland has joined Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty in Portland.

RE/MAX Shoreline welcomes new agent Emily M. Taylor to its Portland office.

Giving back

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust donated $2,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick, a nonprofit whose mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships.

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution donated more than 100 pieces of office furniture to six local organizations from branch renovations in Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough and South Portland.

