BOYS

Who: No. 6 Waynflete (10-5) vs. No. 1 North Yarmouth Academy (11-3)

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Outlook: In the first three years of Class C lacrosse, Waynflete and NYA met in earlier playoff rounds, with the winner going on to take the championship in routs. This year, the private-school powers get to settle things in the state final. The Panthers won a season-opening meeting, 7-4, establishing themselves as title contenders. The defending champion Flyers started 3-4 against a tough schedule. Coach Andrew Leach’s senior-less squad has since won seven of eight, with the only loss to Class B finalist Yarmouth in overtime. The Flyers advanced with an 8-4 semifinal win against a strong Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon squad, as attackmen Seth Cloutier and Nils Burton-Johanson combined for six goals and Avi Israel made nine saves. Waynflete’s defense has allowed 14 goals in three playoff wins. NYA, a veteran team, has multiple scoring option,s led by attackmen Brayden Warde (38 goals, 15 assists), Chas Rohde (21 goals) and Caleb Waterman (37 goals, 16 assists) and midfielder Elliott Oney (10 goals, 12 assists). Warde scored the late winner in an 8-7 semifinal victory against Wells. Henry Bergeron, Seamus Rohde and Alex Wignall and goalie Jack Curtis (5.8 goals-against average) form a strong defense.

GIRLS

Who: No. 4 Wells (12-3) vs. No. 3 North Yarmouth Academy (10-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Outlook: The Warriors are playing in their first state final after posting a winning record for the second time in program history, dating to 2004. Interim Coach Jodie Lawlor has high-powered scorers in freshman Kayleigh Michaud-Nolan (50 goals, 19 assists), senior Ruby McMinis (46 goals, 15 assists) and junior Anna Woodward (30 goals, 15 assists). Michaud-Nolan and McMinis both have 11 goals in three playoff games. Kayla Bolton and Isabell Smith have split time in goal. Grace Ramsdell has been key taking draws, and Leah Finn leads the defense. The Panthers won the regular-season meeting, 11-6, on May 27, and showed grit in coming back from a three-goal halftime deficit to beat No. 2 Freeport, 10-9, in the semifinals, with Vy Tran (31 goals, 28 assists) scoring the winner with 1:01 to play. Maggie Holt is NYA’s top scorer with 48 goals and 22 assists. The NYA defense is led by Michaela Wallace and Eliza Chace. Acadia Gee took over as the starter in goal at midseason for first-year coach Molly Moss-Stokes. NYA, 1-5 in championship games, is making its first final state final appearance since winning the Class B title in 2010.