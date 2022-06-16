In some states, like Texas, you can legally buy a gun and ammunition without a background check, be at least 18, and without a waiting period.

Would the outcome be different in the tragic shooting in Texas by an 18-year-old if the ammunition he wanted for his AR-15 rifle he just bought legally had been denied due to the federal law applicable in all states for the purchase of ammunition? The red flag should go up for gun dealers and others as to why an 18-year-old wants to buy an AR-15 and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Enact by legislative or executive order restrictions on the sale of ammunition by all states: The buyer must be at least 21 years of age, submit to a background check and a waiting period.

The right to be armed does not mean the federal government cannot reasonably regulate ammunition. Ammunition manufactured for guns is lethal and dangerous, same as powerful drugs which are regulated, and both can kill.

For the sake of keeping our children and public from harm by firearms, we must explore all areas of reasonable legislation.

Never did the writers of the 2nd Amendment ever envision the future of being armed in the modern world today.

To repeat President Biden’s words: “For God’s sake, let’s do something.”

Paul Lessard

Topsham

