While lotteries may be good for some things, clearly that was not the case with Portland’s Eastern Promenade food trucks, when four businesses were initially excluded from a location popular with their customers. (“After food truck furor boils over, city adds spots on Eastern Prom” June 2)

I congratulate the city manager for seeing the light and finding a way to accommodate all the food trucks.

Chris Queally
Scarborough

