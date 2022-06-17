As a Portland resident, I do have visible access to the Portland Harbor. I have noticed a big reduction in oil tankers arriving.

I understand that most oil that does come in gets pumped to Montreal. But some does stay here. There used to be at least two tankers per day and some at berth awaiting unloading. Oil imports to Portland Harbor are nearly gone.

Kevin Noel

Portland

