A new federal drinking water advisory has turned Maine’s forever chemical problem from a health crisis plaguing farms and rural communities that rely on well water into a near impossible challenge for public water districts serving Maine’s largest cities.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued drinking water recommendations that indicate even trace amounts of two of the oldest, most well-researched forever chemicals known as PFOA and PFOS can pose significant human health risks.

Called forever chemicals because of how long they take to break down, these manmade compounds used in common household products and industrial settings have been linked to compromised immune and cardiovascular systems, decreased fertility, low birth weights, thyroid problems and several types of cancer.

The amount of perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, that can be present in drinking water and still be considered safe under the EPA’s new health advisory is 0.004 parts per trillion – an amount so small it is undetectable by present-day commercial laboratories.

That number is thousands of times smaller than the 70 parts per trillion currently allowed by federal drinking water standards, and even the 20 parts per trillion Maine state limit of six different forever chemicals. Maine’s limit was the strictest in the U.S. when it was adopted last year.

To put the new EPA advisory number into context, 0.004 parts per trillion is like placing four postage stamps on an envelope the size of California and Oregon, or singling out four strands of hair from a single head from all the hair on all the heads on Earth.

The amount of perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, or PFOS, that can be safely consumed in drinking water – 0.02 parts per trillion – is only slightly bigger than the updated PFOA limit. For context, imagine 20 postage stamps on the California-Oregon envelope or 20 stands out of a planet full of hair.

Until now, Maine’s forever chemical crisis has been limited to those who rely on well water to drink or irrigate their fields located near farms that used sludge-based fertilizer, factories that used forever chemicals or airports and military bases where firefighter foam was used.

A new state law requires all of Maine’s public water districts to test for PFAS by the end of the year to see if they meet Maine’s current limit of 20 parts per trillion of six different forever chemicals, including the two singled out in the updated federal advisory.

Those who have already tested meet the state PFAS limits, but many, including Portland and Augusta and Kennebec, will fall far short of what the EPA now says is safe, leaving district operators with more questions than answers.

Many of these districts have proudly posted their past PFAS test results. Portland Water District only had one detectable forever chemical in its 2019 tests, for example – but that amount, 2 parts per trillion, is 500 times higher than what is recommended by the new EPA health advisory.

“One part per trillion is often described as one drop in an Olympic sized swimming pool or 30 seconds out of every million years,” said Michelle Clements of Portland Water District. “So you can see two parts per trillion is very small!”

The state says that for now they will just keep doing what they’re doing. No one responded to questions about whether the bottled water and filtration systems Maine is currently installing in houses with contaminated wells meet EPA’s new drinking water recommendations.

In total, Maine has dedicated and proposed more than $100 million over the past two years to address PFAS, according to Gov. Janet Mills’ spokeswoman, Lindsay Crete. Maine was one of only a dozen states at the time to adopt drinking standards more stringent than federal ones, she said.

“(She) understands the risk that PFAS poses to the lives and livelihoods of Maine people,” Crete said.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is working toward adopting a permanent drinking water standard by 2024, Crete said. Maine will take the new EPA advisory into consideration as it develops its permanent standard, Crete said.

These are recommendations, not regulations, and are thus not enforceable in court, but it is putting states on notice about what they can expect when the EPA issues its proposed drinking water standards later this summer.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has begun hunting for forever chemicals at hundreds of licensed sludge dispersal sites across the state, but it will take years to work through the ever-changing list of more than 700 properties.

A team of chemists, geologists, engineers and techs are investigating each location, starting off with the drinking well nearest the fields where the sludge, septic tank sewage, or industrial waste was applied as fertilizer. If unsafe levels of forever chemicals are found, the testing area expands.

The agency has prioritized the list based on the type and amount of sludge spread at the site and its proximity to housing. About 50 sites in 34 towns fall into its highest risk category. DEP has begun investigating about half of these high-risk cases.

Some people who don’t want to wait are hiring private labs from as far away as California, Washington state and Florida to test their soil and well water for unsafe levels of PFAS.

If the results come back over Maine’s PFAS limit, DEP will reimburse homeowners, so long as they live near one of the 700 sludge dispersal sites included on this map. Residential PFAS testing can run from $250 to $500, depending on the kind of PFAS testing done.

