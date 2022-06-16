This month’s message from Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program (MCHPP)

MCHPP is a hunger prevention nonprofit in Brunswick, Maine. Our mission is to offer dignity and empowerment by providing all members of our community with access to healthy food. We aim to remove barriers to healthful meals for all of our community members in need regardless of race, color, age, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity. In pursuit of our vision to create a community where quality, nutritious food is available for all we operate nine different programs throughout six counties making us the largest food security agency in the region.

MCHPP operates a soup kitchen, food bank, and food pantry out of our facility at 12 Tenney Way. We also operate mobile and satellite pantries and direct-to-door deliveries to bring our services closer to home for those experiencing transportation or mobility barriers. Together, our programs served over 1.1 million meals to thousands of our neighbors in need last year and addressed pockets of need in our community that were not being met.

Throughout the pandemic, many of MCHPP’s programs grew substantially, some by more than 100%. The external impact of this rapid growth was highly positive while internally, the impact was more challenging. Space in our Tenney Way facility is limited and for years, staff and volunteers have creatively maximized every square inch. By mid-2020 it became clear we were simply out of room. MCHPP then began searching for a location to dramatically expand our facilities. We have since undertaken the renovation of a 12,000 sq. ft. space on Neptune Drive in Brunswick which will serve as the new home of our Food Bank and administrative offices when it opens later this year.

MCHPP has been sustained for almost 40 years because of the community’s generosity and commitment to this work. Please consider partnering in this work by making a gift today on our website or via a check mailed to 12 Tenney Way in Brunswick. We are also always looking for volunteers to help out across our programs doing deliveries, pick ups, cooking, food sorting, gleaning, and more. Learn more on our website.

