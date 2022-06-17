Paddle Battle is back at Highland Lake

The fifth Paddle Battle on Saturday, June 25, includes single kayakers in addition to paddleboarders this year when the race begins at 8 a.m. on Highland Lake.

The 2K and 5K competitions are open to all abilities, with several categories of age groups for men and women. A stand-up paddleboard race for kids 14 and younger will be held in a sheltered cove. The race starts and ends at the Tarry-A-While Resort and medals are awarded for up to third place in each category.

There will also be goodies, a silent auction and raffles. The cost to participate is $60; register at mainelakes.org/event/2022-paddle-battle/. All proceeds benefit the Lake Environmental Association, which works to protect waterways in western Maine.

Cemetery association

A meeting of the South Bridgton Cemetery Association will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 20, downstairs in the South Bridgton Church at 16 Fosterville Road. Anyone with a family plot is a member of the association and is encouraged to attend. Urgent issues regarding the future of the cemetery and its maintenance need to be addressed. The cemetery is maintained by the association, not the town, so input at the meeting is essential.

Fourth of July parade

The theme for this year’s Fourth of July parade is “Five Seasons – Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter, Mud,” and walkers, floats, antique autos and mud vehicles are all welcome to join the fun. Participants will line up at Hancock Lumber at 10 a.m.; floats and mud vehicles will be judged at 11 a.m. The parade starts moving toward downtown at noon. For more information, call Bob at 647-4280.

Community center benefit

The Bridgton Hannaford has chosen the Bridgton Community Center as the nonprofit organization to benefit from its Community Bag Program during June. Every time a customer purchases a $2.50 reusable Community Shopping Bag, $1 will be donated to the Community Center, located at 15 Depot St. To learn more about the center, go to bridgtoncommunitycenter.org or call 647-3116.

National Night Out

The Bridgton Police Department is starting to plan National Night Out 2022, which will take place from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Memorial School. National Night Out aims to strengthen neighborhoods and promote police-community partnerships. Sixteen thousand communities across the country will participate in the event. Local businesses that would like to participate should contact Grace at 647-8815 or [email protected]

Perri Black can be reached at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: