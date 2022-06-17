SOUTH PORTLAND — Melissa Hutchins has been appointed the city’s director of public works, chosen from 15 applicants and promoted from the No. 2 spot in the department.

Hutchins replaces Doug Howard, who retired this month after 29 years with the city, the last 10 of which were as public works director. She had been South Portland’s public works superintendent since 2018 and previously was administrative operations manager for public works in Old Orchard Beach.

“South Portland is incredibly fortunate to have someone of Melissa’s caliber ready and able to step up and lead this department,” said City Manager Scott Morelli, who appointed Hutchins. “Melissa works hard, has a passion for public service and gets things done and done right. She is an ideal candidate, and I am excited for her to join our management team.”

Hutchins has a master’s degree in policy, planning and management from the Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine, and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Maine at Augusta. She’s also certified in transportation project administration and storm water, plumbing and building code inspections. Her annual salary will be $90,668.

“I’m honored to be the next director of public works,” Hutchins said in a written statement. “I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the residents of South Portland. I love the City of South Portland and look forward to the challenges this position brings.”

