The Cape Elizabeth boys’ lacrosse team began the season as the favorite to repeat as Class A state champions.

Saturday morning at Fitzpatrick Stadium, the Capers delivered with yet another resounding victory over Falmouth in the championship game.

Cape Elizabeth (14-2) started quickly and had goals from eight different players en route to a 18-7 victory. It was the Capers’ second straight championship and the program’s 22nd title overall.

“I think it’s great the kids responded to the challenges this season,” said longtime Capers Coach Ben Raymond. “It’s definitely different than last year, but we got better after we lost (to Yarmouth and Thornton Academy) and we had to focus on some things we might not have worked on previously.”

As they did a year ago in the championship game, the Capers started fast. Colin Campbell and Keegan Lathrop scored in an eight-second span. After Lathrop scored two more goals, including one on a highlight-reel, behind-the-back shot, his older brother, Tiernan Lathrop, added a pair of goals to help open up a 7-2 advantage after one period.

“A fast start was awesome,” said Keegan Lathrop. “We knew they weren’t as strong on the fast break as we are, so we just wanted to push it.”

Falmouth (12-4) battled back, controlling play and enjoying a big shots advantage in the second quarter, but the Navigators couldn’t dent the Capers’ lead.

Goals from Rory Skillin-Lanou and Caden Barnard brought Falmouth momentarily within 7-4. But Sam Cochran snapped a 12-minute scoring drought for the Capers, then Campbell’s second goal made it 9-4 Cape Elizabeth at the half.

After the Navigators failed to take advantage of a two-minute, man-up opportunity to start the second half, the Capers got two goals from Caden Lee and goals from Nic Boudreau and Keegan Lathrop to make it 13-4 heading to the fourth quarter. Two goals from Tiernan Lathrop, another from Lee and goals from Quinn Gordon and Jack Gorman accounted for the final score.

Lee, Keegan Lathrop and Tiernan Lathrop each scored four goals. Campbell had five assists to go with his two goals.

“That’s Cape lacrosse,” said Tiernan Lathrop. “That’s what we’ve been brought up to do, share the ball and if you have a shot, take it and be confident.”

Simon Algara and Fred Shur combined to make 10 saves.

Falmouth had two goals apiece from Skillin-Lanou, Barnard and Cyrus Boothby. Goalie Drew Noyes made 10 saves, but the Navigators lost in the state game for the fourth consecutive season.

“I would define our season as a success because of what we accomplished off the field,” said Falmouth Coach Dave Barton. “I’ve never been part of a group that genuinely cared about each other as much as this group. We didn’t finish the way we wanted to, but I couldn’t be more proud.”

