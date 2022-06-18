TENNIS

Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon on Saturday, citing a lingering problem with her left Achilles tendon and marking the second consecutive year she’s decided to sit out the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

The four-time major champion and former No. 1-ranked player posted a photo of herself on a grass court and wrote on Twitter: “my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time.”

Osaka has not played an official match since losing in the first round of the French Open to Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4 on May 24. During that match, for which she said she took a painkiller, Osaka tried to stretch her tendon by tugging on the toe of her shoe at changeovers and squatting to flex her lower leg between points.

After that defeat, Osaka said she was leaning toward missing Wimbledon because the professional tennis tours aren’t ranking points awarded – a response to the All England Club’s decision to bar all players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine.

QUEEN’S CLUB: Defending champion Matteo Berrettini beat Van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-3 to extend his winning streak to eight games and reach the final.

Advertisement

In Sunday’s final he will play Filip Krajinovic of Serbia, who knocked out two-time champion Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3. Krajinovic hadn’t won a tour match on grass until this week.

HALLE OPEN: Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev beat Oscar Otte 7-6 (3), 6-3 to advance to the final in Halle, Germany, a week after he was runner-up at ‘s-Hertogenbosch. Otte had set point at 5-3 in the first set but Medvedev broke back before forcing the tiebreaker.

The Russian will play Hubert Hurkacz in Sunday’s final after the big-serving Polish player beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

BERLIN OPEN: Coco Gauff missed out on reaching a first grass-court final when the 18-year-old American lost to Ons Jabeur 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the semifinals in Berlin. Jabeur will face Belinda Bencic, who beat Maria Sakkari 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4 in their semifinal.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Kenny Atkinson’s tenure as coach of the Charlotte Hornets is over before it started.

Advertisement

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Atkinson, citing family matters, has reversed course and will not take over as coach of the Hornets,

The move comes more than a week after the Golden State assistant had agreed to a four-year contract. But the contract was never signed, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Atkinson nor the Hornets revealed any details of the talks or agreement publicly.

ROAD RACING

MOUNT WASHINGTON ROAD RACE: A pair of Colorado residents repeated as winners of the 61st annual Mount Washington Road Race in Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire, which had to be cut in half because of the treacherous weather conditions at the summit of New England’s highest peak.

Joseph Gray, 38, of Colorado Springs, topped the men’s field for the sixth time in 27 minutes, 33 seconds, on the 3.8-mile (6.1-kilometer) course from the base of the mountain to the halfway point of the Mount Washington Auto Road.

Kim Dobson, 38, of Eagle, Colorado, topped the woman’s field for a record seventh time, finishing in 31:59.

Advertisement

SWIMMING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Katie Ledecky has started the United States’ medal collection at the world swimming championships with a gold by reclaiming her title in the women’s 400 meters in Budapest, Hungary.

Ledecky clocked 3 minutes, 58.15 seconds – nearly two seconds off the world record – on the first day of racing for her fourth world title in the 400 freestyle after 2013, 2015 and 2017.

The American relay team of Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Justin Ress and Brooks Curry won the men’s 4×100 freestyle final, clocking 3:09.34 to finish ahead of the Australians in second and Italians in third.

COLLEGES

BASKETBALL: Northwestern forward Pete Nance says he’ll transfer to North Carolina.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound senior announced his commitment to play his fifth year for the Tar Heels in a social-media post. It’s a significant addition for UNC, offering a potential replacement for departing starter Brady Manek from a run to last season’s NCAA championship game.

Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats last year, including 45.2% from 3-point range.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »