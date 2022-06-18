AUGUSTA — There was one last box to check off for the Biddeford High softball team. In the Class A final Saturday afternoon, the Tigers took care of that final item of business.
Charlotte Donovan homered and struck out 14 batters, Chantelle Bouchard hit a long three-run home run in the sixth inning, and the Tigers won the state championship with an 8-1 victory over Messalonskee at Cony High School.
It was Biddeford’s second straight appearance in the final, and the Tigers (18-2) were looking to atone for a loss to Skowhegan in last year’s championship game. They started quickly, as Bouchard (double) and Baylor Wilkinson (single) reached with two outs in the first, and Gosselin rapped a full count pitch back up the middle to score both for a 2-0 lead. Gosselin eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.
Donovan backed her own effort in the second, leading off the inning with a homer to center. Biddeford broke the game open in the sixth, as Bouchard smashed a three-run homer to left and Wilkinson followed with a solo home run to make it 8-1.
Morgan Wills struck out nine for Messalonskee (9-12), and provided the Eagles’ offense with a home run to center in the fourth.
This story will be updated.
