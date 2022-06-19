TORONTO — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. launched his fifth career grand slam, Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to stop the Yankees’ nine-game winning streak, beating New York 10-9 Sunday.

Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Kyle Higashioka and Marwin Gonzalez each hit home runs for the Yankees, who led 8-3 in the sixth inning. New York lost for just the second time in 18 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 17th home run and George Springer also connected for the Blue Jays.

Toronto got all of its runs on homers and became the first Yankees opponent to score in double digits this season. New York leads the majors with a 49-17 record.

Yankees relievers Miguel Castro and Wandy Peralta (1-1) couldn’t protect the five-run lead.

Gurriel made it 8-7 with his two-out slam off Castro in the sixth, awakening the crowd of 44,395.

ORIOLES 2, RAYS 1: Anthony Santander homered and pointed to his dad sitting in front of the press box as Baltimore beat Tampa Bay at Camden Yards.

Santander’s solo home run helped Baltimore win back-to-back series against Tampa Bay for the first time since 2017.

TIGERS 7, RANGERS 3: Robbie Grossman homered and drove in four runs as Detroit beat Texas to split the four-game series in Detroit.

The Tigers and their league-worst offense scored five or more runs in consecutive games for the first time this season. Detroit had lost six straight before winning 14-7 Saturday.

ATHLETICS 4, ROYALS 0: Jared Koenig pitched into the sixth inning for his first career win and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, helping Oakland beat visiting Kansas City to end an eight-game home losing streak.

Seth Brown had three hits, including his first home run at the Oakland Coliseum in nearly a year. Sean Murphy also connected to help the A’s avoid a three-game sweep.

Oakland, which won for the third time in 18 games overall, still owns the worst record in baseball at 23-45.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 4, GIANTS 3: Jack Suwinski hit his third homer of the game in the ninth inning, giving Pittsburgh a walk-off victory at home over San Francisco to avoid a three-game sweep.

The rookie drove a slider from Tyler Rogers (0-3) to right for his second game-ending home run of the season after connecting for one June 4 against the Arizona Diamonbacks.

Suwinski is the first Pirates rookie to hit three homers in a game since Andrew McCutchen on Aug. 1, 2009.

ROCKIES 8, PADRES 3: San Diego star third baseman Manny Machado sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble running out a grounder and Colorado completed a three-game sweep, winning in Denver.

Machado, in the midst of a stellar season, was injured in the first inning and exited the game. The Padres said X-rays were negative.

Randal Grichuk homered to cap a five-run fifth inning and the Rockies beat San Diego for the 10th straight time at Coors Field, their longest home winning streak against the Padres in team history.

NATIONALS 9, PHILLIES 3: Juan Soto hit a three-run homer and Washington won at home to avoid a five-game sweep.

Washington ended an eight-game skid and snapped Philadelphia’s seven-game road winning streak.

The Phillies haven’t swept a five-game series since pummeling the Marlins in 2001 at home. Bryce Harper and crew were seeking payback after being swept over five games by Washington in September of 2019.

Nats starter Jackson Tetreault (1-1) earned his first major league victory in his second appearance. The 26-year-old right-hander gave up three unearned runs over seven innings, with two walks, six hits and two strikeouts.

MARLINS 6, METS 2: Jerar Encarnación made a spectacular major league debut with a go-ahead, seventh-inning grand slam for his first hit and also threw out a runner at third base from right field, lifting Miami to a win in New York.

A 24-year-old who started with the Marlins in the Dominican Summer League in 2016, Encarnación became the first player since at least 1901 with a grand slam and an outfield assist in his debut. He also stole a base in the ninth inning.

Encarnación began this season at Double-A, was promoted to Triple-A on May 17 and was brought up to the big leagues Friday after hitting 13 home runs in the minors this year.

BREWERS 6, REDS 3: Victor Caratini and Hunter Renfroe hit two-run homers as Milwaukee won in Cincinnati for its fourth straight win.

The Brewers swept the three-game series and have won seven of their last nine.

Milwaukee took a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning before Renfroe hit his 13th home run, a drive into the upper deck in left field off reliever Joel Kuhnel.

BRAVES 6, CUBS 0: Ian Anderson pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Matt Olson hit three doubles and Atlanta won in Chicago, salvaging the finale of a weekend series.

Travis d’Arnaud and Michael Harris II homered for the defending World Series champion Braves, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.

The Braves, who arrived in Chicago with a 14-game win streak, went 21-8 in a stretch of 29 straight games against teams that were under .500 at the time of the matchup.

INTERLEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 7, TWINS 1: Buddy Kennedy hit a grand slam for his first big-league homer, Christian Walker added two solo shots and Arizona won at home.

Merrill Kelly (6-4) threw seven effective innings as the D-backs built their lead. The right-hander gave up one run on five hits, striking out five and walking none.

NOTES

RULES: Major League Baseball is moving forward with its oft-delayed plan for a 13-pitcher limit on active rosters, starting Monday. The move could affect the game in a variety of ways, from more position players taking the mound to a few more trips to the minors for pitchers with options.

The 13-pitcher limit originally was announced by MLB before the 2020 season, one of several changes that included expanding active rosters by one to 26 and requiring pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning. But the limit has been pushed back repeatedly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DODGERS: Mookie Betts is hoping that his latest stint of the injured list only lasts a couple weeks.

The Dodgers star outfielder is sidelined due to a cracked right rib. It his his third stint on the IL the past two seasons.

“It’s sore but it is what it is,” Betts said Sunday before the Dodgers faced the Cleveland Guardians. “I thought it was a little bruise or something and played through it. It got worse over the next couple days and now we’re sitting here.”

Betts was injured during the first inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels when he collided with Cody Bellinger in the outfield on a fly ball. Betts played the rest of that game but was scratched from the lineup on Friday and Saturday.

