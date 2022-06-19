BROOKLINE, Mass. — Matt Fitzpatrick of England is a champion again at The Country Club, this time with the grandest of trophies.

The 2013 U.S. Amateur champion is now a U.S. Open champion, too.

In a three-way battle that went down to the wire, Fitzpatrick seized control with a great break and an even better shot on the 15th hole for a two-shot swing. He was even more clutch from a fairway bunker on the 18th that set up par for a 2-under 68.

Victory was not secure until Will Zalatoris, who showed amazing fight back from every mistake, dropped to his knees when his 15-foot birdie attempt on the 18th just slid by the left side of the cup. Zalatoris was a runner-up in the second straight major.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler never recovered from back-to-back bogeys to start the back nine. He had a 25-foot birdie chance on the 18th that just missed and left him one behind.

Fitzpatrick is the second man to win a U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open on the same course, joining Jack Nicklaus, who turned the trick at Pebble Beach. Juli Inkster won the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Women’s Open at Prairie Dunes.

Along with the $3.15 million in prize money, Fitzpatrick had the gold Jack Nicklaus medal draped around his neck.

Fitzpatrick, who briefly played at Northwestern before turning pro, won for the eighth time worldwide, but this was his first victory in America – at least a tournament everyone knows about.

Fitzpatrick said he won the member-member at The Bear’s Club in Florida at the start of the year – a course Nicklaus built.

“He gave me a bit of abuse at the start of the year. He said, ‘Finally. Congratulations for winning in the States,’” Fitzpatrick said.

And then slightly lifting the trophy, Fitzpatrick sent a fun message to Nicklaus: “Jack, I won a second time.”

