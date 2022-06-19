BASEBALL

Tyreque Reed went 4 for 5 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 10-3 win over the Reading Fightin Phils in an Eastern League game Sunday in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The Sea Dogs jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, on RBI singles by Christian Koss, Reed and Kole Cottam and a run-scoring double by Nick Sogard.

Koss finished with three RBI.

Chris Murphy allowed three runs and five hits in five innings after Rio Gomez pitched the first inning for the Sea Dogs.

NECBL: Matthew Polk hit a three-run double as the Sanford Mainers picked up their second win of the day against the Keene Swamp Bats with a 5-1 victory at Goodall Park, after taking an 8-6 win in the conclusion of a game suspended Saturday night because of rain.

Polk homered twice and drove in five runs to help Sanford build a 6-0 lead before Saturday’s game was stopped. When the game resumed Sunday, Brady Afthim got the win in relief, taking over in the sixth inning after Keene rallied to tie the game. Jayson Kramer singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Trevor Werner hit a tiebreaking single in a four-run second inning and Texas A&M broke a nine-game College World Series losing streak with a 10-2 victory over rival Texas, ending the Longhorns’ season.

Their first win in five Omaha appearances since 1993 moved Texas A&M (43-19) to another elimination game Tuesday against the loser of the Sunday night game between Oklahoma and Notre Dame.

SOCCER

MLS: Gustavo Bou scored the go-ahead goal in the 69th minute, lifting the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory against Minnesota United in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Revolution (6-5-5) also got a goal from Dylan Borrero.

Emanuel Reynoso scored for United (5-7-3).

GOLF

LPGA: After missing a 2-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff, Jennifer Kupcho won the LPGA Meijer Classic in Belmont, Michigan, when Leona Maguire’s 3-foot birdie try lipped out on the second extra hole.

Kupcho closed with a 1-under 71 to match playing partner Nelly Korda and Maguire at 18-under 270 at Blythefield Country Club. Maguire finished with a 65, and birdied both playoff holes.

Korda, the 2021 winner, shot a 72 and dropped out of the playoff with a three-putt par on first extra trip down the par-5 18th.

TENNIS

QUEEN’S CLUB: Matteo Berrettini retained his title in the grass-count event in London, beating Filip Krajinovic, 7-5, 6-4. It backed up his title triumph in Stuttgart last week, which also was on grass.

Berrettini will head to Wimbledon having won 20 of his last 21 matches on grass – his only loss coming against Novak Djokovic in four sets in last year’s Wimbledon final.

HALLE OPEN: Hubert Hurkacz upset top-ranked Daniil Medvedev to win his first grass-court title and underline his credentials as a contender for Wimbledon.

The big-serving Polish player needed just 64 minutes to beat Medvedev, 6-1, 6-4, in Halle, Germany.

Hurkacz was a semifinalist at Wimbledon last year.

BERLIN OPEN: Ons Jabeur got her third career title when Belinda Bencic retired in the second set.

Jabeur was leading 6-3, 2-1 when Bencic signaled she couldn’t continue after hurting her left ankle in a fall in the first set.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen cruised to his sixth win of the season, holding off a late challenge from Carlos Sainz Jr. in a fairly easy drive in Montreal.

Verstappen, driving for Red Bull, won from the pole and finished .993 seconds ahead of Sainz’s Ferrari.

Mercedes had a tremendous rebound from its season-long struggles, as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton scored his first podium since the season-opening race in March. Hamilton’s teammate, George Russell was fourth.

SWIMMING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Torri Huske, Caeleb Dressel and Alex Walsh all won for the United States on the second day of racing in Budapest, Hungary.

Only Nicolo Martinenghi prevented an American sweep of Sunday’s events, as the 22-year-old claimed Italy’s first-ever gold medal in the men’s 100 breaststroke.

The 19-year-old Huske improved on her own American record in the women’s 100 butterfly, clocking 55.64 seconds.

Dressel was a half-second off the world record as he took gold in the men’s 50 butterfly with 22.57.

Walsh clocked 2:07.13 in the women’s 200 medley, the fifth fastest time ever.

• World swimming’s governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women’s events, starting Monday.

FINA members adopted a new “gender inclusion policy” on Sunday that permits only swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events.

The members voted 71.5% in favor at the organization’s extraordinary general congress after hearing presentations from three specialist groups – an athlete group, a science and medicine group and a legal and human rights group – that had been working together to form the policy following recommendations given by the International Olympic Committee last November.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Elena Delle Donne scored all 15 of her points in the first half and the Washington Mystics won at home against the Connecticut Sun, 71-63.

Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Sun.

• Gabby Williams scored a season-high 23 points in Seattle’s 81-72 win over the New York Liberty in what was Storm guard Sue Bird’s final regular-season game in her home state.

Bird, who announced Thursday that she’ll retire at the end of the 2022 season, sealed the game with a 3-pointer as the shot clock ran down with 18.9 seconds left.

• NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 26 points – including a go-ahead three-point play in the closing seconds – to help the Indiana Fever erase a 15-point second-half deficit in an 89-87 home win against the Chicago Sky.

• Arike Ogunbowale hit five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points, Marina Mabrey scored a season-high 21 points and the Dallas Wings used a third-quarter run to take control in their 92-82 win over the visiting Los Angeles Sparks.

• A’ja Wilson scored 25 points, Dearica Hamby added 16 – including a 3-pointer in the closing seconds – and the Las Vegas Aces rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat the visiting Minnesota Lynx, 96-95.

