The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association announced it is collaborating on a summer fundraiser with Matthew Barter, a Brunswick painter and sculptor known for his works depicting commercial fishermen and members of the fishing community.

Barter has donated 100 signed prints of one of his paintings to Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association to raise funds for their Fishermen Wellness Program. The original oil on canvas painting, “Boatwork,” captures a working waterfront scene on the South Gouldsboro Pier.

Barter has donated a limited run of prints on 18” x 24” archival paper of his original painting. Each print is numbered and signed by the artist and can be purchased online at mainecoastfishermen.com/shop.

The proceeds support the association’s Fishermen Wellness Program, which advocates for more resources to support the mental health and well-being of commercial fishermen, and partners with organizations to create opportunities for fishermen to find help, information, and wellness support.

“We are immensely proud of this program and thrilled about the partnerships that we’ve been able to create in order to help support Maine’s fishermen,” the association’s Director of Community Programs and head of the Fishermen Wellness Program Monique Coombs. “Part of sustaining Maine’s fishing communities for future generations must include providing the resources for better health and well-being of Maine fishermen and their families. Maine fishermen are under an incredible amount of stress facing an uncertain future. It’s important they have access to the resources and support they need to be well and stay safe on and off the water.”

“I wanted to collaborate with Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association on this project because the wellness of Maine fishermen is something that I think about a lot,” Barter said. “When I paint and sculpt I think about the weight of the traps and the stress on the shoulders of the fishermen as they go out to sea. . . I wanted to capture that in my art and I appreciate all the hard work that goes into the fishing industry.”

Barter grew up in Sullivan and resides in Brunswick with his family. He operates the Barter Art House, which features his work along with that of his father, Philip Barter. Barter’s art installation, “Cantown Company Store,” opened at Courthouse Gallery Fine Art in Ellsworth on June 15.

