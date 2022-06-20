As a dog lover and owner, I feel compelled to write regarding the “Jaxx” Maine Veterinary Medical Center quandary. As with most situations, the truth here is somewhere in the middle. Vitriol spewing from social media and threatening voicemails are simply wrong and uncivilized. However, something is very off here. That an anonymous “somebody” so quickly stepped in and absorbed this astronomical bill on this obvious high end purebred dog is suspect at best. It has a smell.

Also, the fact that he was gone so soon after major surgery. Their fees are exorbitant, but emergencies leave no option. This is where ethics and morality enter. Jaxx’s owner wins here sacrificing to save him. No dog, to bring home, but a big bill to pay. I’m sure she regrets any missteps in judgement, possibly coming just from inexperience.

I’m not questioning dedication or skill at MVMC. There is a choice here though. That alternative would be a more reasonable time frame to gather financing for an average pet owner. Seventy-two hours after deposit for surrender is more than fair. This isn’t over simplifying. It’s honest and just to all.

This family has no closure and that is reprehensible. MVMC re-assessing their protocol would be a win-win going forward. I’m not asking for them to drop the bottom out of their charges. That’s unrealistic. It could be a better business practice that would enhance their public relations.

Marcia Syvinski

South Berwick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: