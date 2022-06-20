Maine’s most recent primary election in Falmouth was foul.

I am an enrolled Republican voter in Falmouth. On Election Day, I presented to the Election Clerk. I received a Falmouth municipal ballot and a state Republican primary ballot. My state Republican primary ballot was deficient, failing to provide me with an option to write-in a candidate for Judge for Probate, Sheriff and District Attorney. I am not concerned about Judge for Probate or Sheriff. But, I am concerned about District Attorney.

In the Democrat primary, two candidates contested the race. Only Democrats were able to vote for either candidate. On my restricted ballot, I had no right to advance a write-in candidate, so the “race” for District Attorney will be uncontested in November. As a consequence, Democrats, and only Democrats, have “de facto” elected a District Attorney, over whom I had absolutely no say.

Maine – our lovely, progressive state – has suppressed my voting rights. I think that some tables have turned. Be fair! Have Sahrbeck and Satoris run again, opening the election to the area’s entire voting rolls.

John Edwards

Falmouth

