I stopped into Big Al’s Fireworks outlet in Wiscasset to buy some firecrackers to scare the wild turkeys away from my garden. I was surprised to find a sign on the door stating any person had to be 21 years of age to enter, unless accompanied by an adult. I purchased my firecrackers and left.
I was given a flyer stating the following: Maine law expressly prohibits persons under 21 years of age from purchasing, possessing or using consumer fireworks! Furnishing fireworks to persons under 21 years of age is a criminal offense! But Maine state law states that an 18-year-old can buy a gun and all the ammo they want.
Where is the logic?
James McGuire
Waldoboro
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.