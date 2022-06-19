I stopped into Big Al’s Fireworks outlet in Wiscasset to buy some firecrackers to scare the wild turkeys away from my garden. I was surprised to find a sign on the door stating any person had to be 21 years of age to enter, unless accompanied by an adult. I purchased my firecrackers and left.

I was given a flyer stating the following: Maine law expressly prohibits persons under 21 years of age from purchasing, possessing or using consumer fireworks! Furnishing fireworks to persons under 21 years of age is a criminal offense! But Maine state law states that an 18-year-old can buy a gun and all the ammo they want.

Where is the logic?

James McGuire

Waldoboro

