SATURDAY

• Bean supper, featuring two kinds of baked beans, hotdogs, potato salad, coleslaw and pie. 5 to 6:30 p.m. at North Sebago United Methodist Church, 820 Sebago Road, Sebago, Route 114. Cost is $12. Contact is Rosabel Dyer at 787-26612.

• Inside/outside/takeout baked bean supper, including two types of home baked beans, American chop auey, hot dogs, rolls, coleslaw and pie. 4:30 to 6 p.m. First Congregational Church at 141 North St., Kennebunkport. Adults, $10, ages 11 and younger $5. Exact change only. Social distancing is suggested. For more details, call Carol at 710-7060.

• Dine-in supper, including baked beans, red hot dogs, bread/biscuits, casseroles and salads, desserts and beverages. 5 p.m. First Congregational of Gray Parish House, 5 Brown St., Gray. Handicapped accessible. Meals are $10 each. Reservations required by 2 p.m. Wednesday by calling Carol at 650-9093. Seating is limited.

• Annual Strawberry Festival baked bean supper, served buffet style, 4:30 to 6 p.m. at West Bowdoin Baptist Church, 54 West Road, Bowdoin. Donations: $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and younger; pre-school age and younger free. Contact are Bail at 353-2567 or Melanie at 353-2446.

• Bake bean supper, featuring three kinds of baked beans, macaroni and cheese, hot dogs, rolls or corn bread, coleslaw and gingerbread. 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Tuttle Road Community Church, 52 Tuttle Road, Cumberland. Dining is inside or takeout. Freewill offering taken toward ending gun violence.

