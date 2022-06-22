STANDISH — Ryan Kolben of Greely was named the recipient of the 2022 Dr. John Winkin Award as Maine’s best high school senior baseball player Wednesday night.

Kolben is the 30th winner of the award, which was handed out following the Class A and B All-Star games at St. Joseph’s College.

“There were a bunch of great guys (nominated),” said Kolben. “I’m just thrilled that I could go and get it.”

Kolben was exclusively a catcher prior to this season, but this year was one of two primary starting pitchers for Greely, along with Zach Johnston, who was also a finalist for the Winkin Award.

Greely finished with an 18-2 record, losing 2-1 to Freeport in the Class B South final.

Kolben stepped into the pitching spotlight with back to back no-hitters against Freeport and Cape Elizabeth in May. By the end of the season, his pitching numbers only bolstered his already impressive résumé as a catcher and hitter. He finished the season with a 0.70 ERA, 70 strikeouts and just 12 walks.

“It worked out pretty well,” Kolben said. “It just goes to show that if you work at something like I did all winter, you can be pretty successful at it.”

Kolben was just as dominant with his bat as he was with his arm. He hit .510 with 12 doubles and four home runs, one of which came against Cape Elizabeth in the Class B South semifinals.

Along with Kolben and Johnston, the other nominees were Colton Trisch of Bangor, Ty Giberson of Bucksport, Cody Bowker of Thornton Academy, Hunter Brissette of Lisbon and Blaine Cockburn of Freeport.

Kolben plans to continue his baseball career at the University of Massachusetts.

“I am super lucky to be able to play for four more years,” said Kolben. “I couldn’t be happier to get to play at UMass.”

