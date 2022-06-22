Georgetown residents approved the $5.2 million fiscal year budget for 2022-2023 at the annual town meeting on June 18.

Residents voted in favor of 54 budget articles, including a 0.4% increase to Georgetown Central School’s 2022-2023 budget, coming in at more than $2.59 million.

The largest increases to the Georgetown Central School Budget are a 40.7% increase for afterschool programs and a 5.2% increase in salaries, benefits, supplies and tuition.

With a 2.2% increase from last year’s overall Georgetown budget, the largest increases were a 39.7% increase in general government expenses and a 29.2% increase in cemetery operations and upkeep expenses.

The $74,147 increase in general government comes from the newly provided health insurance for three full-time government employees.

“We are providing healthcare for three full-time positions for the first time,” select board member Bronwen Tudor said. “It was approved years ago in concept but hadn’t been put into the budget until now.”

As for the $5,000 increase in cemetery operations, Tudor said the increase is for a better marking system, allowing the town more accuracy when marking plots.

The impact on taxes is unknown at this time.

“We have absolutely no way of predicting the mil rate at this time,” Town Clerk Alexandra Kelley said.

