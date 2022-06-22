The U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday that Maine is in violation of the American with Disabilities Act for over-institutionalizing disabled children in psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment facilities and even the state-operated juvenile detention facility.

Federal investigators have concluded Maine unnecessarily segregates children with mental health and developmental disabilities even though federal courts have ruled they have a right to live and receive services in appropriate integrated settings, typically their homes and communities.

The investigation was sparked by a complaint from Disability Rights Maine, an advocacy agency for disabled Mainers, on behalf of a group of children with disabilities, alleging these children cannot access needed community-based services, resulting in their institutionalization.

Many children with disabilities in Maine, especially those in rural areas or with more intensive needs, are unable to live at home with their families due to a lack of community-based behavioral health services, investigators found.

Such services can range from assistance with daily activities to counseling to crisis services that can prevent a child from being institutionalized during a mental health crisis. Without them, too many Maine children wind up in emergency rooms, juvenile detention or institutions.

“Children with disabilities deserve the opportunity to live at home with the services they need and grow up in the community alongside their nondisabled peers,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“With the increase in children’s mental health needs during the pandemic, it is more important than ever to provide support to children and families” Clarke continued. “We look forward to bringing Maine into compliance with federal law.”

In a joint statement with Clarke issued Wednesday, Maine U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee said access to local community-based services for children with mental health and developmental disabilities is a critical need for families across Maine.

“I hope that the violations identified by the Justice Department can be remedied so that these children and their families are able to obtain quality services in their own communities,” McElwee said.

The department found a number of barriers to accessing children’s behavioral health services in the community, including lengthy waitlists, an insufficient provider network, inadequate crisis services, and a lack of support for foster care parents who care for children with behavioral health needs.

As a result, Maine children must enter treatment facilities in and out of state, or even the state-operated juvenile detention facility, Long Creek Youth Development Center, to receive behavioral health services.

This story will be updated.

