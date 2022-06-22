CHICAGO — Bo Bichette hit a grand slam and Alejandro Kirk homered for the second straight game, leading Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays over the injury-riddled Chicago White Sox 9-5 Wednesday.

Bichette’s second career slam capped a five-run fourth inning as the Blue Jays avoided a three-game series sweep.

Kirk hit an RBI single in the first and a homer to center in the third. He tops All-Star fan voting for AL catchers and leads all qualified major league catchers in batting average (.307) and OPS (.857).

Kirk batted .364 (8 for 22) with four home runs and eight RBI in five games against the White Sox this season.

Lucas Giolito (4-4) allowed seven runs on a season-high 11 hits in five innings. He has a 9.47 ERA in his last five starts.

Kirk is 4 for 9 with three home runs and six RBI lifetime against Giolito.

Stripling (4-2) gave up one run in six innings. He scattered five hits and didn’t allow a runner past second until Josh Harrison scored from first on a single by Luis Robert in the sixth.

Stripling has allowed 12 hits over his last 20 2/3 innings, posting a 1.31 ERA in his last four starts.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 5, METS 3: Yordan Alvarez homered twice off Carlos Carrasco as Houston jumped on him early and held on for a win over visiting New York.

Alvarez hit two of the season-high three homers Carrasco (8-3) allowed before the pitcher left with lower back tightness in the third inning with the Astros up 5-1.

Alvarez, who also homered Tuesday night, now has 21 this season to move into a tie with Mike Trout for second-most in the majors. His home run barrage in this series comes after he missed Sunday’s game with a minor hand injury.

Alex Bregman added a two-run home run for the Astros, who won their third straight.

The National League-leading Mets entered this series having won 4 of 5 games but continued to struggle in Houston where they’ve dropped eight in a row.

NOTES

BREWERS: Former Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain has cleared waivers and is now a free agent.

The Brewers made the announcement via social media, four days after the two-time All-Star was designated for assignment. The Brewers’ tweet included the message, “Thank you, Lo!” and was accompanied by a video showing some of Cain’s greatest highlights with the franchise.

Cain was designated on the same day he reached 10 years of major league service, enabling him to be fully vested in the players’ pension fund.

The 36-year-old Cain was batting .179 with one homer and nine RBI in 43 games this season. He is in the last year of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed in January 2018.

PADRES: Manager Bob Melvin returned after being sidelined by COVID-19 protocols for 11 games.

Melvin said he’s been asymptomatic for the last nine days. He went into the protocols in between games of a doubleheader on June 11. He said he felt a little scratch in his throat and tested positive. “The next day I had no symptoms. I’ve had no symptoms the entire time since.”

Quality control coach Ryan Flaherty of Portland managed 10 games in Melvin’s absence and bench coach Ryan Christenson was cleared from protocols in time to manage Tuesday night. Christenson went into protocols the same time as Melvin.

The Padres went 6-5 in Melvin’s absence.

ARBITRATION: Pitcher Max Fried won his salary arbitration case against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves and was given his $6.85 million request instead of the team’s $6.6 million offer.

Walt De Treux, Robert Herman and John Woods made the decision, a day after listening to arguments.

Teams have a 9-4 advantage in decisions. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the only player still scheduled for a hearing later this week. He is asking for $21 million and the team is offering $17 million.

ANGELS: The Los Angeles Angels optioned Reid Detmers to the minors just six starts after the rookie left-hander threw a no-hitter.

The Angels assigned Detmers to Triple-A Salt Lake, a day after he made his sixth consecutive winless appearance since his no-hitter against Tampa Bay on May 10.

