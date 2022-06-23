Narragansett Elementary School names new principal

Assistant Principal Erin Eppler will serve as the new principal at Narragansett Elementary School beginning July 1.

Eppler moves up to her new position from two years as assistant principal at Narragansett, where she helped lead her school community through a global pandemic, a press release from the school district said.

Before joining Narragansett, Eppler taught at Village Elementary School in Gorham. Before the local school district hired her in 2015, Eppler lived and worked as a teacher and academic coach in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Eppler succeeds Cynthia Remick, who resigned.

“Erin demonstrates extraordinary leadership. Her work ethic, passion, tireless commitment to excellence and continued student achievement results are evident in her work,” the press release said. “She is committed to building a strong school community that creates an environment where all thrive.”

Concert series kickoff

The first concert in a series of free Tuesday night performances begins at 6 p.m. June 28 with 12 O/C at the gazebo on the lawn at the municipal center, 75 South St.

Advertisement

Parking is available on the street or in the municipal parking lot off Ball Park Road. In case of rain, concerts will be moved to Shaw Gym in the municipal center.

The free concerts will be held every Tuesday through Aug. 9.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported June 28, 1972, that Rose Irving entertained her bowling team with a cookout at her cottage in Naples.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported June 16 that the U.S. public debt was $30,436,640,164,627.79.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: