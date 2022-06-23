Paul LePage apparently knows as much about history as he knows about nuance and thoughtful political discourse.

When asked by your reporter if he believed asylum speakers are here legally, LePage answered, “No, they didn’t go through Ellis Island.”

Ellis Island, as a primary inspection center for immigrants, shut down over 90 years ago.

Richard M. Stower
Yarmouth

