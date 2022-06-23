In just over a year, Maine Medical Center has reached its goal of raising $150 million to help fund the construction of a $534 million hospital expansion in Portland.

Maine Med announced Thursday that the fundraising campaign has reached its initial goal, capping off the effort with a $2 million donation from Portland couple Eric and Peggy Cianchette.

However, the hospital is extending its goal by an additional $20 million for “further investments made necessary by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release. Almost half of that, about $9 million, has already been secured.

“Throughout the pandemic, though, MMC’s workforce and facilities needs became even more acute,” the hospital said in a news release. “Not only is MMC now caring for more patients than ever before, but those patients tend to be sicker and require longer hospital stays. On most days, dozens of patients in MMC’s Emergency Department are waiting for a hospital bed to become available.”

The campaign kicked off in June 2021 with the largest single philanthropic gift in the hospital’s 150-year history, a $25 million donation from John and Leslie Malone, of Colorado.

The Cianchettes’ donation will help fund a new cardiovascular intensive care unit within, to be named the Eric and Peggy Cianchette Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. Their daughter is a cardiovascular nurse.

Advertisement

“We are excited to see the extraordinary facility that Maine Medical Center is building and know it will benefit countless cardiac patients once complete,” Eric and Peggy Cianchette said in a joint statement. “Our family and friends have received outstanding care from Maine Medical Center, and we are honored to be making an investment in the future of the medical center for all Maine people.”

The new cardiovascular unit will be housed within the new Malone Family Tower, named after John and Leslie Malone.

The six-story tower, currently under construction on Congress Street, will have 96 private inpatient rooms (increased from the original 64) and 19 procedure rooms. It will consolidate much of the hospital’s cardiac and vascular services – currently spread throughout the hospital – into one building. Dr. Joel Botler, chief medical officer for Maine Med, has said modern surgery requires more space in operating rooms, and that the operating rooms will be in the much larger tower.

The hospital is also adding a new sterile processing department at the top of the tower.

Jeff Sanders, hospital president, said in a statement that the pandemic has only accelerated the need for private rooms and a skilled workforce.

Maine Med’s $534 million expansion and modernization project was first announced in September 2016.

So far, the project has added 64 new private patient rooms and a new heliport atop the hospital’s Coulombe Family Tower, 225 additional parking spaces for patients and visitors and a new employee parking garage

Initially scheduled for completion this year, the project has been extended to 2024.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: