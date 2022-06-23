Anne Guerry Pierce 1936 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Anne Pierce. She passed away peacefully, June 20, 2022, after a life full of family and friends. She was born Feb. 28, 1936. She leaves behind her loving husband, Russell; their children and spouses, Betsy and Mike, Russ and Lisa, Sarah and Gerard, Ted and Ellen; and grandchildren, Ethan, Josie, Charlie, James, Zoe, Selma, Hugo and Silas. The child of Joseph and Dorothy Guerry, Anne shared a close bond with cousin Katy Rydell with whom she grew up in Port Washington, N.Y. Anne met Russell when she was attending Pembroke College at Brown University where she graduated cum laude. She attended Harvard University and received her Master of Education, which commenced a dedicated career as a teacher. The couple married in 1959. They began their family in Westport, Conn. and St Louis, Mo., before relocating to Ontario Canada where they lived from 1972-1981. Anne cherished her circle of Oakville friends. During those years, the family spent happy summers in Rhode Island and Westport, Mass. on Elephant Rock Beach. Anne and Russell purchased Bartlettyarns in Harmony, Maine and the family resettled in Brunswick in 1982. Anne taught 6th grade at the Wiscasset Middle School and later at Brunswick Junior High School until her retirement in 2000. She loved teaching. She contributed to her community, serving with organizations that brought people together and lifted up art, education and gardening. Her interest in others was among her finest attributes. She relished annual gatherings with the Pembroke “G-7” and birthdays with the Federal Street gang. She was engaged in the lives of those around her and will be deeply missed. The family wishes to thank the nurses and aides at CHANS Home Care and Hospice, and the staff at HillHouse in Bath who cared tenderly for Anne in her final year. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com.

Guest Book