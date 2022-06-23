Ronald J. Mertz 1940 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Ronald J. Mertz, 82, of Brunswick, Maine, died at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough, Maine on Friday, June 17, 2022. Ronald was born in Teaneck, New Jersey, on April 27, 1940, a son of the late Alfred Sr. and Elzie (Zeisel) Mertz. He served three years in the U.S. Army with the 17th Ord. Co., Fourth Army, from 1963 to 1966. Ronald married Patricia O’Meara of Dumont, New Jersey on June 8,1963. They often visited Maine during the summer months as tourists and finally moved here in Brunswick in 1988. Ronald, formerly a New York City fireman, applied for employment at Bath Iron Works and worked as a structural fitter for 20 years. In his spare time he enjoyed creating miniature modelling products. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #20, Brunswick, Maine. Ronald was predeceased by his wife, Pat, in 2007, and brothers, Alfred and Donald Mertz. He is survived by sisters, Arlene (Mertz) Weber and Eleanor Mertz and many nieces and nephews. Ron will be laid to rest beside his late wife in Saint John the Baptist Cemetery in Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Specialists, 105 Topsham Mall Road Topsham, Maine 04086

