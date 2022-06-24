EUSTIS — Maine State Police are investigating the June 14 death of a 14-year-old girl at a residence on Main Street.

Three Franklin County deputies responded about 6:08 p.m. to a medical emergency at the residence where someone died before their arrival, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

The Sheriff’s Office called in the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-South to investigate due to the nature of the incident, Nichols said Wednesday.

“Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit, along with partner agencies continues to investigate this case to learn more about the circumstances that led to this young girl’s death,” Shannon Moss, public information officer for Maine Department of Safety, wrote in an email.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: