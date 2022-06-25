For the first time in many Americans’ lives they are facing an unprecedented economic landscape. Skyrocketing inflation and interest rates, high gas prices, and even a baby formula shortage. However, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and her colleagues think it’s time to take on a pet project to hammer big technology companies, who offer services and platforms that Americans love and use every day.

S.2992 would punish large companies based on market size alone. When you search for a restaurant or retailer, do you find it useful and handy that Google shows you a map? Do you like the fact that Facebook Marketplace provides similar services to sellers and buyers? And, do you think it’s OK for Amazon to show you their own AmazonBasics offerings when they list products you’re looking for? And, how about free shipping and other benefits you have access to if you choose to join Prime? Under Klobuchar’s heavy handed proposal, all those things we now take for granted might be gone or dramatically changed, making your online shopping experience more cumbersome and difficult and potentially costing more money.

The Democrats need a legislative victory and some Republicans are misguidedly helping them do it. Please, urge your senators and congressional representatives to take a hard look at this bill to see it for what it really is: a politics-driven piece of legislation seeking more government control of what has historically been a free-market economy, all at the expense of the American consumer at the worst possible time.

Scott Strom

former Republican state representative

Pittsfield

