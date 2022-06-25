My definition of an assault weapon might help letter writer Richard Aspinall. (“There’s no real definition of assault weapons,” June 21) An assault weapon: a military weapon created to kill; to kill as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.

Mr. Aspinall wants us to wake up.

I wake up to an America that is so violent I don’t recognize it as the country it once was.

I wake up to news of another mass shooting, another one and another one.

I wake up to a country where it’s dangerous to send our kids to school, to attend church, to go shopping, to enjoy an evening out.

I wake up to the NRA and gun lobby brainwashing people into believing that we want to ban all guns. People want reasonable gun control, such as banning assault weapons.

I wake up to the NRA putting power and money above the lives of fellow Americans.

I wish Mr. Aspinall a good night’s sleep. He might wake up and realize that we’re all in this together.

Nancy Essner

Brunswick

