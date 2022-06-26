NEW YORK — Aaron Judge drove a three-run homer in the 10th inning for his second walk-off hit against the Astros in four days, and the New York Yankees recovered after nearly being no-hit for the second consecutive game to beat Houston 6-3 for a four-game split between the AL’s top teams.

Giancarlo Stanton ended a historic hitless drought for New York with a one-out homer in the seventh inning, and DJ LeMahieu followed with a tying two-run drive in the eighth.

After Michael King stranded the bases loaded in the 10th, Isiah Kiner-Falefa dropped a two-strike bunt that moved automatic runner Aaron Hicks to third. Right-hander Seth Martinez intentionally walked pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter and struck out LeMahieu, setting up a two-out showdown with the Judge.

Just like on Thursday, when he broke a 6-all tie with a single in the ninth, Judge lifted the major league-leading Yankees. His rocket to left-center on a slider landed in the visiting bullpen.

After rounding the bases, Judge walked over the to stands and gifted his bat to film director Spike Lee.

With their 10th walkoff win this year, the Yankees improved to 53-20 and matched the third-best 73-game start in the majors since 1930 — trailing only the 2001 Mariners and 1998 Yankees. They are 24-1 when Judge and Stanton homer in the same game, including 8-0 this season.

WHITE SOX 4, ORIOLES 3: Dylan Cease struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings, Gavin Sheets homered and Chicago avoided a four-game sweep, hanging on to beat Baltimore after the Orioles scored twice in the ninth inning in Chicago.

The Orioles, aided by two errors by first baseman José Abreu, loaded the bases against Kendall Graveman with none out before Jonathan Araúz lined an RBI single.

After pinch hitter Rougned Odor struck out, Cedric Mullins cut it to 4-3 with a sacrifice fly. Graveman struck out Trey Mancini for his third save as the White Sox ended a four-game skid, eluding their first four-game sweep at home since Sept. 4-7, 2017 against Cleveland.

The Orioles’ season-high four-game winning streak ended.

ATHLETICS 5, ROYALS 3: Seth Brown hit his 10th home run of the season, Nick Allen had two RBI and Oakland won in Kansas City, Missouri.

Brown leads the team in home runs, and belted a solo shot to right in the sixth inning to make it 2-0.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 3, METS 2: Rookie Nick Fortes hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and Miami won at home.

Fortes drove an 0-1 pitch from reliever Adam Ottavino (2-2) into the left field seats as Miami avoided a three-game sweep by the NL East leaders.

Miami reliever Tanner Scott (3-2) walked J.D. Davis to lead off the ninth. Davis advanced on a wild pitch and reached third on Luis Guillorme’s one-out groundout. Scott struck out James McCann to end the Mets threat.

New York finished 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 4, PIRATES 2: Shane McClanahan struck out 10 over seven innings, Tampa Bay had a three-run seventh keyed by an overturend call and the Rays completed a three-game sweep by beating Pittsburgh in St. Petersburg, Florida.

McClanahan (8-3) allowed one run and four hits, and had 10 strikoeouts, lowering his major league-leading ERA to 1.77 ERA and grabbing the big league lead in strikeouts with 123.

The Rays took a 4-1 lead in the seventh on Ji-Man Choi’s run-scoring double and RBI singles by Josh Lowe and Isaac Paredes off Anthony Banda, who replaced Tyler Beede (0-1) with one on and two outs.

It appeared the inning was over with the score still 1-1 when Randy Arozarena was called out attempting to steal second. The call by second base umpire Dan Merzel was overtuned when a video review shortstop Diego Castillo missed the tag.

BREWERS 10, BLUE JAYS 3: Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading Milwaukee to a win at home.

Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017.

Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run.

TWINS 6, ROCKIES 3: Byron Buxton had three hits, including an RBI triple for the second straight game, and Minnesota beat Colorado in Minneapolis to stretch its division lead ahead of a pivotal series against Cleveland.

Max Kepler added two hits and two RBIs for the Twins, who have a two-game lead in the AL Central race. They hit the road for five games in four days against the Guardians, who overtook the Twins this week only to lose four straight — including a sweep at home by Boston.

NOTES

PHILLIES: Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken left thumb and Philadelphia hasn’t yet announced a timeline for his return.

Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper’s roster spot.

Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night.

Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond that there is no timetable for his return, manager Rob Thomson said before the Phillies and Padres played the finale of a four-game series.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is not starting in the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night after fouling a ball off his left foot the previous night.

Acuña moved around the Braves clubhouse Sunday afternoon with his left knee on a medical scooter to keep his foot elevated. Tests showed no fracture, but the star outfielder said he couldn’t put pressure on his foot.

TELEVISION: NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood realizes that game telecasts without announcers have been attempted a couple times, mostly without success. He is hoping the July 3 game between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers on Peacock will reverse that trend.

Peacock will not have any announcers in the booth for its streaming coverage of the AL Central matchup from Detroit’s Comerica Park. Instead, reporters will take fans around the ballpark and view the game from different vantage points.

