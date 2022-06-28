The Brunswick Town Council voted 7-1 Monday evening to approve a controversial emergency housing development moratorium that will put a 180-day pause on the review and approval of most housing development projects.

“Developable land for housing in Brunswick is a finite resource,” said District 5 representative Christopher Watkinson. “It’s not something that we’ll have forever. I’d say that we’re compelled to take our time at the moment just to get this right.”

The approved moratorium is a slightly scaled-back version of the proposal that sparked 75 minutes of public debate at the Council’s meeting last Tuesday. It will halt the review of projects that contain at least 30 housing units unless at least 15% of those units are reserved for households making no more than Brunswick’s Area Median Income.

The moratorium is retroactive to June 2.

Though over a dozen members of the public expressed fear last week that the moratorium would exacerbate the housing crisis by pushing away developers, members of the Council felt the moratorium was an important first step as Brunswick formulates a broader plan to address the lack of affordable housing.

Several Council members are working with Town Manager John Eldridge and his staff on new housing policies and plan to present their work at the Council’s July 18 meeting.

All members, including lone dissenter David Watson of District 1, agreed on the urgent need for new policies that would promote housing development at all levels.

“Brunswick loves to have a good discussion, and that can go on for a very long time,” Chairperson Jim Mason said. “We want to make sure that is not the case.”

This story will be updated.

