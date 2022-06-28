CLEVELAND — Amed Rosario’s clutch two-run single in the eighth inning rallied Cleveland to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday, snapping the Guardians’ five-game losing streak.

Down 2-1 and in danger of dropping four games behind the Twins in the AL Central, the Guardians came back against reliever Emilio Pagan (1-3), who walked Myles Straw and rookie Steven Kwan before facing Rosario.

Cleveland’s shortstop then slapped a 3-2 pitch through the middle to give the Guardians a major lift. Rosario went 3 for 4 and has five three-hit games in June.

The division rivals are playing five times in four days during a stretch in which they’ll meet eight times in 10 days.

Carlos Correa’s homer leading off the eighth had given the Twins a 2-1 lead. Correa connected on a 1-0 pitch from reliever Sam Hentges (2-0), driving his ninth homer – and fourth in five games against Cleveland this season – just over the railing in left field.

NOTES

Advertisement

RAYS: Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier expects to return from a left hip injury Friday night at Toronto, a welcome development for the injury-plagued Rays.

The Rays, who are tied for the second-most players on the injured list with 14, started Tuesday fourth in the AL East with a 40-32 record.

Kiermaier went 0 for 2 with a walk and played six innings of defense Tuesday in a rehab game with the rookie-level FCL Rays.

Right-hander Drew Rasmussen, out since June 12 with a left hamstring strain, could rejoin the rotation this weekend.

Another starter, Luis Patino, sidelined by a left oblique strain, has made three starts for Triple-A Durham and will make at least one more minor league appearance.

Reliever Pete Fairbanks, who hasn’t pitched this year, is set to start a rehab assignment Thursday with the FCL Rays.

Advertisement

Slugger Brandon Lowe has resumed taking batting practice. He has been on the IL since May 16 with a lower back injury.

Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who had Tommy John surgery last August, threw off a bullpen mound.

ATHLETICS: Outfielder Stephen Piscotty was activated from the 10-day injured list after recovering from a strained left calf.

Infielder Jonah Bride was put on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday, a day after he strained his right shoulder in a collision with Chad Pinder.

Piscotty was batting .225 with a home run and three RBI in 14 games when he was placed on the IL May 8 retroactive to May 7.

GUARDIANS: Catcher Austin Hedges was placed on the 7-day injured list with a concussion, forcing the team to acquire veteran Sandy Leon in a trade with Cincinnati.

Advertisement

The Guardians made the deal – and several other roster moves – before a day-night doubleheader against the AL Central leading Minnesota Twins.

Hedges took a foul tip off his protective mask last weekend and was showing concussion-like symptoms Monday despite passing all neurological tests. He didn’t play in the series opener.

Catcher Bryan Lavastida wasn’t an option because he’s dealing with a hamstring injury at Triple-A Columbus, so the Guardians sent cash to the Reds and brought back Leon, who played in 25 games with Cleveland in 2020.

The Guardians also recalled reliever Anthony Castro and rookie left-hander Konnor Pilkington from Triple-A Columbus.

PHILLIES: Bryce Harper will have surgery Wednesday to repair his broken left thumb and the team hopes the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season.

Manager Rob Thomson did not offer a timetable for Harper’s return.

Advertisement

Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI and a .985 OPS, and has helped the Phillies recently surge back into playoff contention.

ASTROS: The Houston Astros have placed five-time All-Star Michael Brantley on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort.

Brantley left Houston’s 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday in the eighth inning. He was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts before being replaced by pinch-hitter J.J. Matijevic.

The 35-year-old outfielder is hitting .288 with five homers and a .785 OPS in 64 games this season.

Outfielder Chas McCormick was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land two days after being demoted. Right-hander Enoli Paredes was also called up, and right-hander Brandon Bielak was optioned to Triple-A after Sunday’s defeat.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Angels claimed outfielder Dillon Thomas off waivers after Houston designated him for assignment Friday.

BRAVES: Closer Kenley Jansen was put on the 15-day injured list because of an irregular heartbeat, the latest heart-related issue in the veteran right-hander’s career.

The move was made retroactive to Monday when Jansen felt discomfort, Manager Brian Snitker said.

In November 2018, Jansen underwent a cardiac ablation, a procedure to restore normal heart rhythm. He was first diagnosed with irregular heartbeat issues in 2011 and had an ablation the next year.

METS: Max Scherzer had his minor league rehab start with Double-A Binghamton pushed back a day to Wednesday, but New York Manager Buck Showalter says there has been no setback in his recovery from a strained oblique.

Scherzer will be pitching on seven days of rest after his first rehab start with the Rumble Ponies on June 21. Over the weekend, New York dashed speculation that the three-time Cy Young Award winner would be ready to return for Sunday’s game in Miami.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »