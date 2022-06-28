Scarborough

Fri.  7/1  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  7/6  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Tues.  7/5  6:30 p.m.  City Council  City Hall/Zoom

Wed.  7/6  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan  829 Sawyer St.

Wed.  7/6  6:30 p.m.  Public Arts Committee  496 Ocean St./Zoom

Thur.  7/7  4 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee

Thur.  7/7  6 p.m.  Library Advisory Board  Main Library

Thur. 7/7  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  City Hall

Fri.  7/8  10:30 a.m.  Board of Health

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

