Scarborough
Fri. 7/1 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 7/6 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
South Portland
Tues. 7/5 6:30 p.m. City Council City Hall/Zoom
Wed. 7/6 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan 829 Sawyer St.
Wed. 7/6 6:30 p.m. Public Arts Committee 496 Ocean St./Zoom
Thur. 7/7 4 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee
Advertisement
Thur. 7/7 6 p.m. Library Advisory Board Main Library
Thur. 7/7 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission City Hall
Fri. 7/8 10:30 a.m. Board of Health
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles