Brunswick
Wed. 7/6 5 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 7/6 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 7/7 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 7/7 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Tues. 7/5 3:45 p.m. Resiliency and Sustainability Committee
Wed. 7/6 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Thur. 7/7 6 p.m. Select Board Town Office
Topsham
Thur. 7/7 6:30 p.m. Select Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
