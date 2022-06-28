Brunswick

Wed.  7/6  5 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  7/6  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  7/7  5 p.m.  Master Plan Implementation Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  7/7  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Tues.  7/5  3:45 p.m.  Resiliency and Sustainability Committee

Wed.  7/6  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Thur.  7/7  6 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Topsham

Thur.  7/7  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

