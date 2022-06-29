State officials said they are looking for projects that might be funded through a new $1.5 billion program to help coastal communities prepare for the impact of climate change.

The program was lauded Wednesday by the state’s congressional delegation, all of whom voted for the infrastructure program that is providing most of the money for the coastal program.

“As these gateways to the Atlantic face the growing threats of climate change, supporting resilient coastal infrastructure is one of the most important steps we can take to secure our state’s future,” Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden said in a joint statement Wednesday. “Given that Maine has one of the longest coastlines in the country, this funding is welcome and critical to ensuring our most vulnerable communities will be successful for years to come.”

State officials said they are looking for projects that might qualify for funding under the program, which will be overseen by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“The state is currently working to identify potential projects for this funding opportunity and we look forward to working to make critical investments in the climate resilience of Maine’s iconic coastline,” said Anthony Ronzio, deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Policy, Innovation and the Future.

NOAA is operating the program under its “Climate Ready Coasts” initiative.

