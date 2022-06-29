First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …” Surely it follows that legislators and courts likewise must not introduce personal religious beliefs into laws or decisions, but this is exactly what is happening.
Let alone the misinterpreting of the Constitution, the repeal of Roe v. Wade won’t accomplish more than a token reduction in abortions, and those perhaps by turning neighbor against neighbor. It will not be a more humane world.
Women must have the last word in the likely difficult decision about abortion; respect that. We have 11 national holidays. A holiday celebrating the separation of church from state should become the 12th!
Christiaan Beeuwkes
Mercer
