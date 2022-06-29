Joseph Richard Anghinetti, 85, died June 27, 2022, peacefully at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Joseph was born Oct. 8, 1936, in Framingham, Massachusetts, the son of Joseph and Mary Elena (Nigro) Anghinetti.

Joe graduated from Tufts University with a BS in chemical engineering. His career started at American Cyanamid Company in Bound Brook, New Jersey. He moved to Kennebunkport in 1963 to work for Wasco Products, Inc., a manufacturer of plastic and glass skylights, in Sanford.

During his time at Wasco, Joe applied for and received many chemical and building product patents. In 1981, he became an owner and president of the company until his retirement in 1992. While working in Sanford, Joe was a trustee at the Goodall Hospital and a member of the Sanford Springvale Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Joe met and married his wife Susan (Larson) in Kennebunkport in 1974 and they lived there until 2012. Joe and Susan love the outdoors. After retirement, they purchased an RV. For seven years, they spent each summer traveling throughout the United States and Canada, visiting the various national parks. Joe and Susan also had a ski house at Sugarloaf, Maine, for 40 years. They skied there most weekends and later, in retirement, for the whole winter. They owned a lakeside camp at Moosehead Lake where they summered for six years enjoying swimming, boating, and exploring the North Maine Woods.

In 2006, they purchased a vacation home in Bar Harbor, next to Acadia National Park, and several years later made it their permanent home. They spent many years hiking, biking, canoeing, and kayaking in the national park. In addition to outdoor activities, Joe loved woodworking, having made many of the furniture pieces in their houses. His other hobbies included computers and other electronic “gadgets,” gardening and general yardwork.

One of Joe’s proudest activities was hiking over 5,000 miles in Acadia National Park with his wonderful dog, Pilot. He said he was glad he retired early so that he could enjoy the things he liked to do, and never had a “boring” day.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Mary Susan (Larson) Anghinetti; children by a previous marriage, Joseph and wife Sarah of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and James and wife Brooke of North Conway, New Hampshire; brother, David of Melvin Village, New Hampshire; grandson, Andrew; niece, Jane Lovering of Nantucket, Massachusetts and her children, Lydia and Boden; nephew, Thomas Anghinetti and wife Kerry Stokes of Natick, Massachusetts; sister-in-law, Patricia O’Donnell and husband James of Rochdale, Massachusetts; many other nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Victor and Mary Elena (Nigro) Anghinetti of Framingham, Massachusetts.

A celebration of life with be held in early autumn. Those who desire may make contributions in Joe’s memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 970025, Boston, MA 02297-00525.

Arrangements in care of Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mt. Desert. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

