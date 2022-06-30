Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the seismic decision that undoubtedly will have teams scrambling to put together enormous offers for the perennial All-Star.

The Nets have been working with Durant to find a trade partner, and he has multiple teams on his preferred list, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither the player nor Brooklyn revealed any details publicly.

ESPN first reported Durant’s trade request, citing Phoenix and Miami as two of his preferred destinations.

Durant is a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion. He also has four years and nearly $200 million remaining on his contract, which means that it may take a haul of players, draft picks or possibly both for a team to acquire him.

Durant spent three seasons with Brooklyn, not playing in the first of those years while he recovered from a torn Achilles. He averaged 29.9 points in 55 games last season, after leading the U.S. to Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games last summer.

The news on Durant came three days after Kyrie Irving decided to exercise his $37 million option to remain with Brooklyn this coming season.

CELTICS: The Celtics have an ancillary interest in the major trade that found Atlanta sending Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks to San Antonio for the Spurs’ young all-star Dejounte Murray on Wednesday.

A league source confirmed a report from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer earlier in that day that the Celtics have an interest in signing the 33-year-old Italian if, as expected, he is waived by the Spurs.

Though the team chose not to get involved in the bidding process for Murray, a young point guard who, combined with Trae Young, will give the Hawks one of the NBA’s great young backcourts, the Celtics are focusing on quality veteran help to add to their bench.

Donte DiVincenzo, now a free agent after Sacramento decided not to extend a qualifying offer to the talented wing player, is stacking up as another Celtics target.

Gallinari has struggled to overcome injury for much of his career, though his 66 games for the Hawks last season were his most since he played 68 in 2018-19 for the Clippers.

His fit for a Celtics team in need of bench scoring and playmaking is undeniable. At one point earlier in his career considered a major scorer, the 6-foot-10 Gallinari is a career 38% 3-point shooter and a gifted playmaker off the wing.

The only obstacle, especially on aging legs, may be Gallinari’s ability to defend in Coach Ime Udoka’s relentless switching scheme, though the Celtics have clearly decided that their offense needs help.

The Celtics will have competition for Gallinari’s services, and it’s unclear whether they will be forced to use their $6.1 million taxpayers mid-level extension on him.

HORNETS: Forward Miles Bridges was arrested in California on the eve of NBA free agency after a warrant was issued, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD spokeswoman Lizeth Lomeli confirmed Bridges was arrested on Wednesday but did not release details on the charges. TMZ reported that Bridges is facing felony domestic violence charges.

The Hornets said in a statement they “are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Bridges’ agent, Rich Paul, has not immediately returned phone calls left by The Associated Press.

Bridges, the Hornets’ leading scorer last season, is set to become a restricted free agent and could command a max contract in the coming weeks. .

The 24-year-old Bridges averaged career highs with 20.2 points and seven rebounds in what amounted to a breakout season for the four-year NBA veteran while playing alongside All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

Bridges, who played at Michigan State, also is a rapper who goes by the name RTB MB.

The Hornets extended Bridges a qualifying offer on Tuesday, which allows them a chance to match any offer sheet made by another team.

