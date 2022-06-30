GOLF

Camden’s Cole Anderson shot a 3-over 75 Thursday in the first round of a Korn Ferry Tour tournament in Berthoud, Colorado.

Last weekend Anderson tied for third at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Live and Work at Maine Open at Falmouth Country Club, shooting 14-under par over 72 holes. Because of that finish, he automatically qualified for the tour’s event this weekend.

Anderson, 21, is again playing as an amateur against a field of professional golfers at the 72-hole Colorado tournament, named The Ascendant presented by Blue.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Fox had eight birdies, including seven in his last 11 holes, in a flawless 8-under 64 at Mount Juliet Thursday to find himself leading the Irish Open with a one-shot lead over Frederic Lacroix, Jorge Campillo, Fabrizio Zanotti and Marcel Schneider.

Fox, who lost a playoff for the 2018 Irish Open to Scotland’s Russell Knox, won the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in February, finished runner-up in the Soudal Open and Dutch Open and was third in the BMW International on Sunday.

Advertisement

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington shot a 2-under 70 just days after his victory in the US Senior Open, while 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry had to settle for a 71.

TRACK AND FIELD

WORLD RECORD: Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis improved his own outdoor world record by clearing 6.16 meters (20 feet, 2 1/2 inches) at the Stockholm Diamond League meet on Thursday in Stockholm.

Duplantis cleared the bar with plenty to spare on his second attempt to better his previous mark of 6.15, set in Rome in 2020 – when he broke Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor record. Duplantis also holds the indoor world record of 6.20 (20 feet, 4 inches), set at the world indoor championships in Serbia this year.

The American-born Duplantis competes for Sweden and is also the reigning Olympic champion. He celebrated by pumping his arms in front of the home crowd at Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium, which hosted the 1912 Summer Games.

COLLEGES

UCLA, USC MOVING: UCLA and Southern California are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference in a seismic change that could lead to another major realignment of college sports.

A person who has been briefed on the discussions said the schools have taken steps to request an invitation to join the conference. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the schools’ talks with the Big Ten have not been made public. The move would come as soon as 2024, after the Pac-12’s current media rights contracts with Fox and ESPN expire, and increase the size of the Big Ten to 16 schools.

The decision by the Los Angeles schools – two of the NCAA’s most decorated athletic programs – comes almost a year after Oklahoma and Texas formally accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference in July 2025.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »