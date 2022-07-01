Celebrate the Fourth with kids run, parade, fireworks

Bridgton kicks off its Fourth of July celebrations early with a kids Fun Run/Walk on Sunday, July 3. Registration is from 3-4 p.m. at the former Memorial School on Depot Street, and the race starts at 4:30 p.m. at Stevens Brook Elementary School.

The 46th annual 4 on the Fourth Road Race starts on Main Street next to Food City at 8 a.m. Monday, July 4, and finishes at the old Memorial School. Roads along the race route will be closed during the race, so travelers should plan accordingly.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers as follows: first place, $300; second place, $200; and third place, $100.

To learn more, go to fouronthefourth.com.

Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club is hosting the 23rd annual Great Bridgton Duck Race at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Stevens Brook Bridge on Main Street. Prizes range from $100-$500. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and are available from any Rotarian and various locations around town. Proceeds benefit Rotary Club projects.

The Bridgton Community Band celebrates its 84th year with the first concert of the summer at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the bandstand in front of Stevens Brook Elementary School. The free concert features patriotic music and will set the stage for the annual fireworks on the school grounds at 9 p.m. Bring a blanket, a chair, a picnic and friends.

The theme for this year’s parade is “5 Seasons in Maine – Winter, Fall, Spring, Summer & Mud” and steps off at noon on the Fourth of July. Participants should line up at Hancock Lumber no later than 11:15 a.m. for judging before heading down Main Street.

Strike up the band

Bridgton Community Band concerts are scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 10, and new band members are always welcome. Rehearsals, held under the direction of Steven Sweetsir, are at 7 p.m. Mondays at Stevens Brook Elementary School. For more information, email band president Dick Albert at [email protected]

Quilt show

The Chickadee Quilters’ 41st Annual Quilt Show will be held at Stevens Brook Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10. A $5 donation is requested at the door. This popular event features displays of a wide range of quilts as well as demonstrations, vendors, an auction and a café. All are encouraged to come and enjoy this exhibition of amazing local talent.

History walk

Loon Echo Land Trust is hosting a free History Walk in the Peabody-Fitch Woods at the Bridgton Historical Society’s Narramissic farmhouse in South Bridgton starting at 9 a.m. July 15. For more information about Loon Echo, visit lelt.org or check out its Facebook page.

Perri Black can be reached at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

