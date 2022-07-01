After two summers of limited programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Popham Beach Library will bring back a complete calendar of programs and activities for the summer of 2022.

The library welcomes all residents, seasonal residents, and visitors to stop by during regular hours to borrow new books and DVDs and have a cup of coffee. Plan to attend the Summer Series programs, evening lectures and talks offered throughout July and August, the Bath Municipal Band concert in the historic fort on Aug. 3 and the annual flare night and historical parade on Aug. 19.

The library opened for the season over the Memorial Day weekend. Library hours during the months of July and August are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Offering best sellers, old favorites and classics in books and DVDs for adults and children, the library also has a recently refurbished children’s room, maps of the area, information on local restaurants, hotels and other sites such as hiking trails, historic places and the Popham ecosystem.

The Summer Series is offered at the Library on Thursdays in July and August; all programs start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. On July 7, Dot Kelly of Phippsburg will talk about aquaculture and the local Basin Oyster Group; Popham’s own Ellen Hart will offer “An Afternoon with Emily Dickinson” at 3 p.m. on July 14; On July 21 Alice Bean Andrenyak, Master Maine Guide will explain the full history of Malaga Island; and the July 28 program will feature award-winning Maine author, Susan Conley. On Aug., 11 Orman Hines will finish this year’s Series with a presentation on Maine’s First Ship. Free parking is available behind the Library.

“Special events” for this year include the Annual Fort Popham Concert featuring the Bath Municipal Band under the direction of Kathy Downing on Wednesday, August 3 at 6:30 p.m. This outdoor concert is a great time to gather the whole family, bring your own seating and snacks, and share in the joy of music as experienced in this historic setting. Donations are appreciated for this event. This year’s Flare Night will follow the local parade led by George Popham from the Ft. Baldwin Parking Lot at dusk. The parade celebrates the arrival of the

Popham Colonists in 1607 and children are encouraged to come and join in the parade. Capping off the evening will be a beach bonfire and flares lighting up the beach and fort. The ladies of the Popham Circle will have their café open from 5-7 p.m. to sell light dinners, snacks and beverages. All are welcome!

These programs are brought to you by PBIA, The Popham Beach

Improvement Association in conjunction with the library. For more information, stop by the library at 965 Popham Road, Phippsburg, or contact Barbara Ketonic at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: