BATH

10 a.m. Monday. Bath Heritage Days Parade kicks off and travels through town, ending just past the Patten Free Library. At 8 p.m., the Bath Municipal Band plays patriotic and Americana tunes followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m. at Waterfront Park. Info at bathheritagedays.com.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR

9 p.m. Monday. Fireworks in the harbor. Info at boothbayharbor.com.

FREEPORT

10 a.m. Monday. Parade down Main Street. 7:30 p.m. performance by Pink Martini followed by laser light show at L.L. Bean’s Discovery Park. Info at llbean.com.

KENNEBUNK

9 p.m. Monday. Fireworks at Kennebunk Beaches. Co-hosted by towns of Kennebunk and Kennebunkport. Info at kennebunkmaine.us.

LEWISTON & AUBURN

5 p.m. Monday. Liberty Festival at Veterans Park in Lewiston and 6 p.m. at Great Falls Plaza with musical performances and food vendors at both locations. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Info at facebook.com/lalibertyfestival.

NAPLES

2 p.m. Monday. Parade kicks off at Naples town office and proceeds down the Causeway. Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. Info at townofnaples.org/parade.

OGUNQUIT

9:15 p.m. Monday. Fireworks at Ogunquit Beach. Entertainment at 5:30 p.m. from the 19th Maine Army National Guard Band, followed by DJ Jaz Music & Entertainment. Info at chamber.ogunquit.org.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

10 a.m. Monday. Parade leaving from the Bell Tower on Temple Avenue followed by concert in the Ocean Park bandstand. 6 p.m. Don Campbell Band concert at the 6th Street Pavilion. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. on the beach near the Pier. Info at oldorchardbeachmaine.com.

PORTLAND

9:15 p.m. Monday. Fireworks on the Eastern Promenade. No music this year, but there will be food trucks in the Cutter Street lot. Blankets can be set up on the hill facing the water. Info at portlandmaine.gov.

SANFORD

4 p.m. Sunday, Block Party at Number One Pond with food and live music followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. 10 a.m. Monday, parade starting at Malcolm Ave. and ending at Gowen Park. Info at sanfordspringvalenews.com.

SOUTH PORTLAND

4:30 p.m. Monday. Celebration at Bug Light Park includes music, karaoke, performers and fireworks. Info at Facebook: South Portland Parks and Recreation.

YORK

9 p.m. Saturday, fireworks at Short Sands Beach. 9 p.m. Sunday, fireworks at York Harbor Beach, Hartley Mason Park. Info at business.gatewaytomaine.org.

